  • STV
  • MySTV

Barclay defends Scotland squad over response to Ireland loss

STV

The Scotland star says there's no chance of a repeat showing against Samoa on Monday.

Scotland lost 27-3 in their opening World Cup game.
Scotland lost 27-3 in their opening World Cup game. Getty Images

John Barclay says accusations that Scotland's players look like they do not care have "hurt" the squad and has defended their right to enjoy their downtime.

Gregor Townsend's men have undergone a week of soul searching since their calamitous defeat to Ireland in Yokohama last Sunday.

Slowly but surely the players have started to re-emerge from their dejection and have been spotted taking in the sights of Kobe, where they face Samoa on Monday.

Vice-captain Barclay knows a win against the Pacific Islanders would be the perfect way to put a smile back on the faces of the nation's disgruntled supporters and said dwelling on the Ireland performance would be detrimental.

The Edinburgh back-rower said: "The aftermath of last week's game wasn't very nice for various reasons, but we've moved on. We've got other games to play, so we have moved on.

"The first couple of days were pretty crap. You analyse it, overanalyse it and go over it and over it again. It's something we don't take lightly.

"I've heard some people say it looks like we don't care, which couldn't be further from the truth. "That hurts players and we take that on board, but we have tried to have fun.

"We're not going to sit in our hotel rooms and cry for a week. We can't do that, so we've been out exploring. We're here at a World Cup, it's a great opportunity and we've got another opportunity on Monday against Samoa.

"I understand some people find it potentially frustrating to see us out and some people see a snippet on social media and it looks like people don't care.

"But the reality is we do care, but we can't stay in our rooms and just do nothing because that would be ridiculous and not good for the culture, and the boys have got to move on, have fun and remind ourselves we've got a big game this week."

'I understand some people find it potentially frustrating to see us out and some people see a snippet on social media and it looks like people don't care.'
John Barclay

As a former Scotland captain himself, Barclay knows the dark moments that Stuart McInally - the new holder of that position - will have faced this week. But he says the senior members of the squad have gathered around the hooker to ensure he does not bear the burden of lifting the squad himself.

"It's not just been Stuart to be honest," he explained. "Guys have helped. My experience of being captain is that it can be quite lonely at times.

"I definitely felt that when you talk during the week about what you're going to do as captain... if you have a bad game, then you feel kind of hypocritical.

"I'd analyse myself and then think, 'How can you say these things when you perform like that?'

"So it's hard being a captain from that point of view and that's why you have a group of leaders who help.

"We've got experienced guys throughout to help Rambo (McInally) and it's been a bit of a group effort to work out how we can improve, how can we fix problems, because ultimately we want to qualify from the group and we've still got a chance to do that."

Scotland were always the outsiders against Joe Schmidt's team, but they gifted Ireland victory with the number of crucial errors they made at the International Stadium.

Barclay is adamant there will be no repeat of that horror show in Kobe. "I don't think it will happen again, certainly not this week," he declared. "You can overanalyse everything, try to find solutions.

"Probably what's more important is we prepare right for this week and get it right this week, rather than keep looking back."

RWC

Watch all the action from Rugby World Cup 2019 on the STV Player including live games, catch-up, highlights, full fixtures and behind the scenes extras.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.