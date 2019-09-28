  • STV
  • MySTV

Townsend names five changes in Scotland side to face Samoa

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The Scotland head coach has made changes to the side that lost heavily to Ireland.

Towsend: Five changes to face Samoa.
Towsend: Five changes to face Samoa. SNS

The head coach of Scotland has made five changes for Monday's game against Samoa.

Gregor Townsend makes the changes to the team that lost heavily to Ireland in their World Cup opener last week.

Two of the changes come in the backline where Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham and Gloucester centre Chris Harris - try scorers against Georgia and France in respective Summer Tests - start in place of Tommy Seymour and Duncan Taylor.

Graham will combine with full-back Stuart Hogg and Saracens wing Sean Maitland in the back-three, with Glasgow Warriors centre Sam Johnson returning to partner Harris in midfield.

Half-backs Greig Laidlaw and Finn Russell start together for the 35th time, equalling the national team record of legendary pairing of John Rutherford and Greig's uncle Roy Laidlaw.

A new back-row trio makes up the three remaining changes in the pack.

Fit-again Jamie Ritchie starts in place of the injured Hamish Watson, with Watson's wider squad replacement Magnus Bradbury operating on the blindside, and Scarlets Blade Thomson at number 8.

The forwards are completed by a returning tight-five of loosehead prop Allan Dell, hooker and captain Stuart McInally and tighthead prop Willem Nell, with Grant Gilchrist and Jonny Gray back at lock.

The Scots, who take on Samoa at the Kobe Misaki stadium for their second game, have won nine out of 11 tests against the Oceanic nation.

And Townsend will be looking for another victory to help them bounce back from the 27-3 defeat to the top-ranked Irish side.

Scotland Head Coach, Gregor Townsend, said: "Samoa are a team capable of scoring points from anywhere on the field. They play an ambitious brand of rugby and their team is full of skilful and powerful players.

"We had worked hard in our build-up to this tournament to deliver our best rugby but we were well below this level in our opening game against Ireland. We'll need to be much better on Monday night against such a dangerous opponent.

"The reality is we now have to win our next three games to make it out of our pool, so the knockout stages for us begin this Monday night."

Scotland team to play Samoa at the Kobe Misaki Stadium.

15. Stuart Hogg VICE CAPTAIN (Exeter Chiefs) - 70 caps 14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) - 8 caps

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester) - 11 caps

12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) - 7 caps

11. Sean Maitland (Saracens) - 43 caps 10. Finn Russell (Racing 92) - 47 caps 9. Greig Laidlaw VICE CAPTAIN (Clermont Auvergne) - 74 caps 1. Allan Dell (London Irish) - 26 caps

2. Stuart McInally CAPTAIN (Edinburgh) - 30 caps

3. Willem Nel (Edinburgh) - 32 caps

4. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) - 37 caps

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) - 53 caps

6. Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh) - 8 caps

7. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) - 12 caps

8. Blade Thomson (Scarlets) - 3 caps

Substitutes:

16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) - 43 caps

17. Gordon Reid (Ayrshire Bulls) - 38 caps

18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 22 caps

19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) - 5 caps

20. Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors) - 46 caps

21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) - 7 caps

22. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) - 14 caps

23. Duncan Taylor (Saracens) - 24 caps

The game will be live on STV on Monday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.