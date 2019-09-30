Scotland score four tries to thrash Samoa at World Cup
Bonus point and a clean sheet secured as Scots bounce back following defeat to Ireland.
Scotland have beaten Samoa 34-0 in their World Cup Pool A match in Kobe.
The Scots secured a much-needed bonus point and became the first country to keep a clean sheet at this year's tournament.
More to follow...
