Wheelchair rugby Scots dressed to impress and ready to roll

The national team is set for first matches since being officially recognised by Scottish Rugby.

Scotland's national wheelchair rugby team are set for their first match since being officially recognised by the governing body.

They will wear the famous dark blue kit against Wales in Glasgow on Saturday, October 19 after winning the approval of Scottish Rugby.

Formed of players from club side Glasgow Panthers, the squad was created by coach Adam Mould as an outlet for his "aggression and depression".

He said: "It started with me and my mental health when I am in my wheelchair and not being able to cope.

"I had to find somewhere to put my aggression, depression, everything into."

Scottish Rugby kit manager John Pennycuick presents wheelchair team coach Adam Mould with official playing kit.

The squad is made up of players of all abilities, including David Campbell, who said they are looking to the men's team currently on World Cup duty in Japan for inspiration.

He said: "You get a sense of pride. The sport started at the bottom and it's just slowly but surely rising.

"They are representing the country in the exact same way that we will represent the country.

"I hope we can to the country proud as well as we do each other proud."

They will go into the clash with Wales at Easterhouse Sports Centre with the full backing of Scottish Rugby.

The governing body said: "We're pleased to be able to supply the team Scotland field kit and wish them well for the season ahead.

"We will continue to support inclusion and diversity in rugby to ensure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy our sport."

