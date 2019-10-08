  • STV
  • MySTV

Barclay eager to impress Townsend against Russia

STV

The Edinburgh flanker is eyeing a return to the first string with a good performance.

Barclay will get his chance against Russia.
Barclay will get his chance against Russia. Getty Images

John Barclay found himself relegated to Scotland's second-string after his Ireland horror show but hopes a stormer in Shizuoka could seal a return to Gregor Townsend's top team for Sunday's crucial World Cup showdown with Japan.

The Edinburgh flanker started the tournament as the Dark Blues' first choice openside.

But he paid for a sloppy display in Scotland's dismal Pool A opener against the Irish with his place as he, and Ryan Wilson, were dropped for the clash with Samoa.

With Hamish Watson also ruled out injured, that opened the door for Jamie Ritchie, Magnus Bradbury and Blade Thomson to form a new-look back three against the Pacific Islanders and they took their chance with a display brimming with energy during the 34-0 drubbing.

Townsend's men now face the gruelling prospect of facing both Russia and the Brave Blossoms just four days apart and must take at least nine points to have any chance of reaching the last eight.

But while the majority of Townsend's top stars have been wrapped up in cotton wool ahead of the do-or-die clash with the hosts this weekend, Barclay will be roughing it up against Russians at the Ecopa Stadium.

It was a game he likely thought he would play no part in just three weeks ago but he is refusing to sulk and is ready to use the opportunity to prove he should still be one of the leaders in Townsend's pack.

He said: "The big game for me is Russia, I have no idea what the team will be for Japan.

"I guess the reality is that the guys who are playing against Russia will be on the outskirts for the next game.

"It doesn't take much to work out. But, equally, for the guys who are playing against Russia there is huge motivation to get involved for that Japan match.

"The reality is there will need to be a big performance and I need to prove I deserve to be involved against Japan.

"I have been disappointed, I have been frustrated since the Ireland game. The whole game was frustrating, but it's part of being a rugby player.

"It's the first time I have been left out of the squad since I returned to the fold. It's been tough, but know all my focus is on Russia."

RWC

The emergence of young guns like Ritchie and Bradbury might eventually spell bad news for the 33-year-old Barclay and his Test place. But there was no grudging in his admiration for how they showed up against Samoa.

"They were rubbish," he said with a grin before correcting himself. "They were good, weren't they? I've played enough with Maggie and Jamie at Edinburgh so I know the quality they have, and I know enough about Blade from speaking to the boys at Scarlets about the qualities he has.

"It's one of those when you knew there would a reaction. I didn't doubt the back row would play well, it was a physical game and the boys played really well I thought."

It took Scotland until the 74th minute to clinch their bonus point against Samoa and Barclay believes patience will be a vital commodity on Wednesday if they are to secure the vital extras again.

He said: "I've played enough of these games where if you try to score four tries before you score one you can get in a bit of trouble. We're not thinking about that early on.

"If it gets to 70 minutes and we've scored one that might become the case but we have to back ourselves and not try to score the fourth before we've scored the third.

"Back our skills, grind them down, we believe our fitness will be superior to theirs.

"We'll back ourselves and we're confident, but we've seen the trouble they've given every team they've played, they're physical, hard at the breakdown, they make things niggly and awkward.

"When they have the ball they're abrasive and direct, and they're hard. We're under no illusions about it."

Watch all the action from Rugby World Cup 2019 on the STV Player including live games, catch-up, highlights, full fixtures and behind the scenes extras.


WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.