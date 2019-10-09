Scotland claim crucial bonus point as Russia routed 61-0

Nine tries as Scots keep second consecutive clean sheet in emphatic victory.

Adam Hastings scored two tries in the rout. SNS Group

Scotland secured a crucial bonus point as they thrashed Russia 61-0 in their World Cup clash.

The Scots touched down nine tries in an emphatic victory as they claimed their second consecutive clean sheet.

George Horne bagged a hat-trick, and Adam Hastings scored twice as George Turner, Tommy Seymour, John Barclay and captain Stuart McInally also went over.

Hastings converted eight of the tries to bring his personal points tally to 34.

More to follow...

