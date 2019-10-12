  • STV
Rugby World Cup: Your guide to the Scotland v Japan clash

STV

Here's what Scotland need to achieve to progress to the quarter-finals.

Rugby: Scotland must win to have any chance of reaching the last eight.
Rugby: Scotland must win to have any chance of reaching the last eight. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

By Ryan Maher

It's been a complicated Rugby World Cup so far for Scotland.

An opening day 27-3 defeat to Ireland was the worst possible start for Gregor Townsend's men.

A slightly unexpected win for hosts Japan over Ireland in Scotland's Pool A confused matters even more. But two bonus point victories over Samoa and Russia - while not conceding a point in either - set alight the prospect of a potential winner takes all showdown with the Japanese in Yokohoma.

Now, throw into the mix the complications of Typhoon Hagibis - Japan's worst storm in 60 years - there is still huge uncertainty if Sunday morning's game will go ahead.

A pitch inspection will take place at 10pm on Saturday UK time, with a decision expected a few hours later.

Ireland secured their place in the quarter-finals with a 47-5 bonus point win over Samoa on Saturday, so if Hagibis doesn't affect the game, what's left for Scotland to do?

Scotland: Adam Hastings during the Russia game.
Scotland: Adam Hastings during the Russia game. Getty Images

Scotland win, with neither team securing a bonus point = Scotland through

A victory with no added points for either side would see Scotland collect four points.

It means both sides would be level on 14 and in Rugby World Cup rules, the team with the better head-to-head record advances.

Scotland win, with only Japan securing a bonus point = Scotland out

Bonus points in rugby are awarded if a team scores four tries or more, or lose the match by seven points or fewer.

If Scotland win and don't secure a bonus point and Japan lose by seven points or fewer, they will secure an additional point.

That means Scotland would finish on 14 points, with Japan going through on 15.

Scotland win, with both teams securing a bonus point = Scotland through

Japan have only shipped four tries so far in the whole tournament, so this could be a tough ask.

However, with Scotland touching down 13 tries in their last two games, the team is producing when it matters most.

Again, this would mean both teams finish on the same points tally - 15 - with Scotland through on the head-to-head record.

Scotland win and pick up a bonus point, with Japan picking up two losing bonus points = Scotland out

This is probably the least likely to happen.

Japan could pick up two points in defeat, one for scoring four or more tries and one for losing by seven points or less.

If this happens, Japan and Ireland will finish on 16 points, with Scotland out on 15.

Japan win or draw = Scotland out

Anything less than a victory that secures a four-point margin and Scotland head home after the group phase.

Watch all the action from Rugby World Cup 2019 on the STV Player including live games, catch-up, highlights, full fixtures and behind the scenes extras.

