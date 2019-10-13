Scotland knocked out of Rugby World Cup after defeat to Japan

Gregor Townsend and his players are heading home after the hosts were 28-21 winners.

Finn Russell gave Scotland the perfect start in Yokohama. SNS Group

Scotland have been knocked out of the Rugby World Cup after losing their Pool A decider 28-21 to hosts Japan.

The match was given the go ahead after being under threat of cancellation when Typhoon Hagibis swept through Yokohama. After being given the green light, Scotland's players knew they needed a strong performance to reach the quarter-finals.

Finn Russell gave his side a dream start with an early try but the hosts hit back with Kotaro Matsushima, Keita Inagaki and Kenki Fukuoka all scoring tries to build a formidable 21-7 half-time lead.

After the restart Fukuako ran in again to extent Japan's lead and put them closer to the knockout stages.

Scotland responded again with props WP Nel and Zander Fagerson both scoring to narrow the gap to 28-21.

Scotland needed two tries to stay in the competition but Japan saw out the time and march on to face South Africa as Gregor Townsend and his players fly home.

Watch all the action from Rugby World Cup 2019 on the STV Player including live games, catch-up, highlights, full fixtures and behind the scenes extras.