  • STV
  • MySTV

Townsend: There's a lot more to come from this Scotland team

STV

The head coach was happy with his side's effort as they exited the World Cup.

Scotland were knocked out of the World Cup by hosts Japan.
Scotland were knocked out of the World Cup by hosts Japan. Getty Images

Gregor Townsend insists Scotland can recover from their World Cup heartache - but knows they must learn from the mistakes that cost them in Japan.

The Dark Blues crashed out at the pool stage for only the second time in the competition's history after a 28-21 loss to the hosts in Yokohama.

It was another painful conclusion to a campaign that got off to a dismal start with the 27-3 thrashing from Ireland. The Scots recovered from that huge dent to their confidence to nil both Samoa and Russia but their defence struggled to contain a rampant Brave Blossoms attack that for 45 minutes refused to relent with their ceaseless surges.

The hosts scored four tries in that period to kill off the Scots' hopes of reaching the quarter-finals as they instead set up their own knock-out clash with South Africa in Tokyo next Sunday.

But it is now back to the drawing board for Townsend and his side after a miserable 2019.

However, the head coach - whose side finished fifth in this year's Guinness Six Nations - said: "There's a lot more in this team.

"Experiences are what make you as a group and how you react to those experiences.

"It was a unique situation we were in tonight. We always knew it was going to be a challenge playing against Japan given our short turnaround from the Russia game.

"We had the team and we had the ability at the start of that game to go on and win it by the necessary amount of points.

"That we didn't is hugely disappointing. We have to learn from that. We don't get another turn at the World Cup for four years but we've got to improve as we get to next tournament which is the Six Nations in three months' time."

RWC

The build-up to the match was overshadowed by the threat of Typhoon Hagibis, with the clash at Yokohama's International Stadium only getting the green light eight hours before kick-off. But Townsend refused to use that as an excuse for his side's defeat.

It looked promising for the Dark Blues when Finn Russell put them ahead early but Japan hit back with Kenki Fukuoka's double, plus scores from Kotaro Matsushima and Keita Inagaki.

Scotland refused to go down without a fight but second-half scores from forwards WP Nel and Zander Fagerson were not enough.

"The players acted very professionally," said Townsend. "We always believed the game was going to go ahead. Yesterday's training was compromised. We knew this week was going to be a challenge.

"We are disappointed. We look at the game from our point of view, we were disappointed we didn't win.

"We started well and then we didn't see the ball for the rest of the first half.

"We conceded two soft tries and we made too many mistakes. It made it difficult to get the result we were looking for.

"The boys put in a tremendous shift in the second half, but we didn't do enough in that last 20 minutes to get the win.

"It's a huge blow not to reach the knock-out stages, we came here with high aspirations.

"Getting out of the pool stages was the first part of that.

"We have worked incredibly hard over the last few months so we are all hugely disappointed."

Watch all the action from Rugby World Cup 2019 on the STV Player including live games, catch-up, highlights, full fixtures and behind the scenes extras.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.