Scottish Rugby to fight typhoon row misconduct charges

World Rugby is taking action after Scotland hinted at legal action to force Japan match go-ahead.

Scotland exited the World Cup after losing 28-21 to Japan.

Scotland are questioning whether World Rugby has the right to charge them over their World Cup typhoon row.

Scottish Rugby Union chief executive Mark Dodson sparked an angry response from the governing body last week over his comments ahead of Sunday's storm-threatened pool clash with Japan in Yokohama.

He hinted at legal action if the match was called off after revealing he had sought the advice of a top London QC in a bid to force World Rugby to postpone the clash as Typhoon Hagibis closed in.

But that did not go down well with the tournament organisers, which have now confirmed it will convene a hearing of its independent disputes committee to decide whether the SRU's "comments and behaviours" are a breach of rules.

The SRU, however, is ready to fight its corner. A spokesperson said: "Scottish Rugby once again expresses its sincere condolences to the people of Japan and all those affected by Typhoon Hagibis which struck last weekend.

"We have been able to convey our best wishes directly to the mayor of Yokohama and the chairman of the Japanese Rugby Union. We stand with the great people of Japan.

"Following receipt of correspondence yesterday from World Rugby, Scottish Rugby confirms that it has received a notice of complaint from Rugby World Cup Ltd.

"Scottish Rugby is querying whether the matter is an appropriate one for the bringing of misconduct charges.

"If misconduct proceedings are to proceed, Scottish Rugby looks forward to receiving a fair hearing in this matter. No further comment would be appropriate at this time."

Had the game been called off, it would have been declared a draw and Scotland would have been knocked out.

As it turned out, Hagibis - which resulted in more than two dozen deaths elsewhere in Japan - did not hit Yokohama as bad as predicted and the match was able to proceed as planned.

But it turned out to be a miserable night for the Scots as they lost 28-21 to the Brave Blossoms and exited the tournament.

Now World Rugby is set to heap more pain on the SRU with the misconduct charges.

"We've referred to the independent disputes committee the comments and behaviours of the Scottish Rugby Union," said World Rugby chief operating officer Alan Gilpin on Monday. "On that basis it's probably inappropriate to comment any further."

