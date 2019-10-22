Dave Rennie happy at Warriors despite Australia link

The coach has been linked with the international job after Australia's World Cup exit.

Rennie has been linked with the Australia job. SNS Group

Glasgow Warriors assistant coach John Dalziel believes Dave Rennie is happy at the club and won't be affected by speculation about a move Down Under.

Rennie has been tipped as a possible Australia coach after Michael Cheika left the Wallabies when they were knocked out of the World Cup by England on Saturday.

Former New Zealand Under-20s and Chiefs coach Rennie reaches the end of his current Warriors contract next summer but Dalziel insists he has seen no sign the coach wants to leave.

He said: "There is a lot of speculation about a lot of coaches all over.

"I just know we're pretty focused on the job Dave has done here at Glasgow Warriors and we know that he's fully committed here until the end of the season at least and possibly beyond.

"It's credit to Dave and his coaching history that he'd be linked to these jobs.

"He's a very, very highly respected coach all around the world and you can see the effect he's had on Glasgow and we all hope that'll continue.

"There is a lot of speculation and I think that's all it is at the moment.

"I know from working with Dave every day that he's fully focused on the job in hand and I've probably never seen him work harder than he has in the last couple of weeks, looking at making sure Glasgow are prepared well for the coming weeks because we still have a lot of players missing over the next two, three weeks.

"I think he's fully embraced this area. He really enjoys Glasgow and Scotland. I think he could be here for a long time yet."