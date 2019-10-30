Scotland launches bid to host international LGBT rugby cup

The Bingham cup is the largest amateur rugby competition in the world.

Leading the bid: Caledonian Thebans at Murrayfield. Caledonian Thebans

Scotland is bidding to host a major international rugby tournament for gay and inclusive teams.

The bid to bring The Bingham Cup to Edinburgh in 2022 is being led by the country's most successful LGBT-inclusive rugby club - The Caledonian Thebans.

Should the bid be successful, Scotland's Bid will bring thousands of players, supporters, and other visitors to Edinburgh for two weeks of rugby and inclusive celebrations.

Speaking at the the bid launch at Murrayfield stadium Caledonian Thebans Chairman, Luke Fenton, said, "Scotland has a reputation for inclusiveness, openness, and acceptance as well as being a proud rugby nation; all of which makes us a prime location to host the Bingham Cup 2022."

The bid has been backed by Scottish Rugby. Director of Rugby Development, Sheila Begbie, said, "To host such a high-profile event would be a great achievement and testament to all the hard work that has been put into the bid, it would also support us to raise the profile of gay and inclusive rugby".

International Gay Rugby, the international body for the Bingham Cup, are expected to announce the host for the 2022 competition next year.

