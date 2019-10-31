All Blacks approach Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie

The 55-year-old told STV it was 'flattering' to be approached by his home nation New Zealand.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6099402461001-news-191031-rennie-16x9.jpg" />

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie has told STV he's been approached to take charge of his home nation New Zealand.

Rennie - who has made a commitment to see out the remainder of his contract at Scotstoun until the summer - has already been identified by Rugby Australia as a potential successor to Michael Cheka, who quit following the Wallabies' exit from the World Cup at the quarter-final stage.

All Blacks coach Steven Hansen will stand down at the conclusion of the tournament this weekend.

In an interview with STV, 55-year-old Rennie revealed he had been sounded out for the post by his fellow countrymen.

He said: "Obviously it's flattering, it's humbling. They've [New Zealand] always been such a great side.

"I guess I haven't had a lot of time to dwell on that because I'm totally focused on what I'm doing here.

Rennie has been Glasgow Warriors head coach since 2017. SNS

"They've probably made contact with a number of Kiwis who are coaching over this way about interest for the role.

"They will have a process where they interview then make an appointment in the new year."

When asked about interest from Rugby Australia as well as New Zealand, Rennie said: "There's going to be speculation all the time when new jobs are up for grabs.

"They are naming a number of people, I guess, who are potential replacements for both of those jobs. I guess time will tell."

Rennie, who succeeded Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend at Warriors in 2017, has seen his stock rise after guiding the club to the PRO 14 final, as well as the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup, last season.

