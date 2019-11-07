Scottish Rugby fined £70,000 over World Cup legal threat

Chief executive Mark Dodson hit out over plans to cancel Scotland's clash with Japan.

Scotland lost 28-21 to Japan to exit the World Cup.

The Scottish Rugby Union has been told to apologise and fined £70,000 for comments made by chief executive Mark Dodson during the World Cup.

Dodson refused to rule out legal action over World Rugby's plans to cancel Scotland's final Pool A clash with Japan if Typhoon Hagibis had left the Yokohama Stadium unsafe for action.

World Cup organisers managed to stage the match, with Japan defeating the Scots 28-21 and reaching the quarter-finals at their foes' expense.

Announcing the decision of an Independent Disputes Committee, World Rugby said Dodson's comments, "which suggested an unfair and disorganised treatment of all teams", merited an official reprimand, a written apology and a £70,000 fine.

