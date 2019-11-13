Brown out to repay Glasgow's faith after signing new deal

Scotland international Fraser Brown has penned a new three-year deal with Warriors.

Scotland international Fraser Brown said he's determined to repay Glasgow Warrior's faith after signing a new three-year deal with the club.

Brown has put pen to paper on a contract extension that extends his stay at Scotstoun until at least 2023.

Should he see out his latest deal Brown will have racked up ten years at the club having initially been drafted in by now-Scotland coach Gregor Townsend.

The hooker said he's out to pay back the trust that has been shown in him to this point.

He said: "I'm really happy, I've pretty much been at Glasgow my whole career.

"They kick-started my career so I'm really happy to stay and build for the next few years.

"It shows a bit of trust from Glasgow and Scottish Rugby on the job I can do here, it is pretty pleasing.

"You can't guess what is going to happen in rugby, there can be injuries and other things, but as long as I'm playing well I'll be looking to play as long as I can."

Brown added: "One of the unwritten things about being a player is the trust you get from the club, coaches and players around you.

"It's a huge reason for why I want to stay here, it's a great bunch of players, there are experienced coaches and the fans create a great atmosphere.

"It all just gives you confidence to go out and perform."