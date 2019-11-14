Scottish Rugby 'expresses regret' over Rugby World Cup fallout

SRU will make a £70,000 donation and promises no further challenge to World Rugby.

Regret: Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson SNS Group

The Scottish Rugby Union has "expressed its regret" and will not challenge World Rugby further over the fallout from the threat of Typhoon Hagibis during the Rugby World Cup.

An independent disputes committee last week reprimanded the SRU following comments made by chief executive Mark Dodson during the World Cup.

Murrayfield chiefs said they would consider the findings and that arbitration was a potential route.

The issue has now been resolved, and on Thursday World Rugby said in a statement: "World Rugby can confirm that the Scottish Rugby Union has expressed its regret and has confirmed it will not challenge World Rugby further on this matter.

"The Scottish Rugby Union has agreed to pay a donation of £70,000 to World Rugby and the matter is now closed. There will be no further comment from either party."

Tensions rose during the recent tournament in Japan as Scotland's pivotal group clash with the hosts was put under threat by Typhoon Hagibis.

With Scotland needing to win the game to have a chance of progression, Dodson said at a press conference that he did not want his side to be "collateral damage" of the fallout of the typhoon and confirmed the union was taking legal advice regarding the tournament's Terms of Participation.

The game in question did go ahead, and Scotland lost 28-21 to be eliminated from the competition.

