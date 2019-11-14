Fagerson: Glasgow ready to fight for Champions Cup

Zander Fagerson is confident Glasgow can better their quarter-final exit from last year.

By Callum Sloan

Zander Fagerson says Glasgow Warriors have the tools to improve on their Champions Cup quarter-finals performance from last season.

Warriors were defeated by Saracens 56-27 at the last eight stage, who eventually went on to win the tournament.

The Scotstoun side take on the Sale Sharks this weekend in their competition opener.

Warriors prop Fagerson said: "I don't think anyone comes into this competition not looking to go as far as they can.

"Last year we did well, came up short in the quarter-finals and got beat by the very team who went on to win it.

"It's a great competition, I'm really chuffed to be a part of it and can't wait to hopefully play this weekend."

He also commented on the upcoming opponents by stating: "They're a really big physical pack, the Premiership prides itself on that.

"They've got some big old forwards to who are running quite hard and, of course, as all Prem teams do, they love the set-piece, so it's a big battle up front but one I'm really looking forward to."

Fagerson made his World Cup debut for Scotland in Japan and managed to score one try during the tournament.

The 23-year-old spoke about his experience in the Far East by saying: "It's an absolutely amazing country, amazing people.

"I loved the whole thing, to have my family out there with me was awesome.

"The rugby was good in parts but we didn't do ourselves proud.

"It hurts a bit coming back so early but it is what it is. If you watched the finals it was a great spectacle to watch so I think the country took a lot from it and I loved the whole experience in general."

After his spell in Japan, Fagerson hopes to keep his spot in the national side and knows what he needs to improve on.

He continued.: "I'm just going to focus on myself and do what I can do and what I can control.

"I've been playing well and if I get picked I must be doing something right. I'm focusing on getting back to enjoying my rugby with Glasgow and having fun.

Fagerson also stated: "I've been told what I need to work on. I'm doing all I can to put myself in the best possible position play as much as I can."

