Scotland to host All Blacks in Autumn Test at Murrayfield

Scotland will face New Zealand, Argentina and Japan in the 2020 Autumn Tests at Murrayfield.

Gregor Townsend's side will take on Argentina in their first fixture of the three-match series on the weekend of November 6.

The following weekend the Scots then have the chance to exact some revenge against Japan following their World Cup exit at the hands of the tournament hosts.

In the closing autumn test, the All Blacks, who are ranked second in the world, will visit Edinburgh on the weekend of November 20.

The match against New Zealand will be the first meeting between the sides since Scotland were denied a historic first victory in 2017 thanks to Beauden Barrett's last-ditch tackle on Stuart Hogg which secured a 22-17 win.

Scotland head coach Townsend said: "To host Argentina, Japan and New Zealand at BT Murrayfield following our games against England and France in the Six Nations provides fantastic competitive challenges which we look forward to seeing our players embrace."

