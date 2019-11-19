Rennie swerves All Blacks leaving path clear for Australia

Glasgow Warriors head coach has not applied for the New Zealand job, STV can reveal.

Dave Rennie hasn't applied for the New Zealand job. SNS Group

STV can reveal Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie has not applied to take charge of his home nation New Zealand - paving the way for Rugby Australia to land him for their top job.

Rennie last month told STV he had been approached by the All Blacks to succeed Steve Hansen, who left his post following the conclusion of the World Cup.

The Warriors coach admitted it was "flattering and humbling" to be considered, but the deadline to apply for the New Zealand job was on Monday and we've learned Rennie has not put his name forward.

The 55-year-old - who will see out the remainder of his contract at Scotstoun until the summer - has been the favourite to replace Michael Cheika, who quit following the Wallabies' exit from the World Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Former Scotland director of rugby Scott Johnson now holds the same role in Australia and quickly identified Rennie - a coach he helped to recruit to the Warriors in 2017 - as his preferred candidate to lead the Aussies.

Rennie is currently preparing his team for their Champions Cup pool match away to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.

Michael Cheika: Left Australia job after the World Cup. SNS

Ahead of the trip, STV quizzed Warriors assistant coach Kenny Murray on Rennie's position.

When asked how big a call it was for the Kiwi not to apply for the New Zealand job, Murray said: "Obviously Dave is his own man. He makes his decisions on what he thinks is best for him.

"He's obviously a quality coach - he's proven that here at Glasgow, ask any of the players or staff that have worked with him.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6106149395001-news-191119-rugby16x9.jpg" />

"He'll no doubt have reasons for applying for jobs or not applying for jobs. Whoever gets him or doesn't get him over the next few years ... it's going to be a real positive for somebody.



"He's a well-renowned coach in world rugby. Who knows over the next few years who he'll end up coaching. He's a great coach, a great man and a great guy to work with."

Rennie, who succeeded Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend at Glasgow Warriors in 2017, has seen his stock rise after guiding the club to the PRO 14 final, as well as the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup, last season.

