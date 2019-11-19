Dave Rennie confirmed as new head coach of Australia

STV revealed earlier that the Glasgow Warriors head coach was set for the Wallabies job.

Dave Rennie has been named Australia coach. SNS

Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie has been confirmed as the new head coach of Australia -with Danny Wilson to be his replacement.

As revealed by STV earlier on Tuesday, Rennie, 55, swerved an approach to take charge of his home nation of New Zealand.

Rennie will remain with the Warriors until the summer, before beginning a three-and-a-half year deal with the Wallabies to replace Michael Cheika, who stood down as Australia head coach after the World Cup.

He will be replaced by Scotland's forwards coach Wilson.

Danny Wilson is set to take charge of the Warriors. SNS

Former Scotland director of rugby Scott Johnson now holds the same role in Australia and quickly identified Rennie - a coach he helped to recruit to the Warriors in 2017 - as his preferred candidate to lead the Aussies.

Rennie is currently preparing his team for their Champions Cup pool match away to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.

He told the Glasgow Warriors website: "We've loved our time here around great people. It's been as good as I could have wished for after leaving New Zealand.

"It's an exciting opportunity to coach at international level and an added bonus that we'll be a little closer to home, near our kids and grandkids.

"All my focus is on the rest of the season in Glasgow as we strive to be in the mix come play-off time in both comps again."

