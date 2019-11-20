Scotland provide Springboks' first test since World Cup win

South Africa will host back-to-back fixtures on successive Saturdays next summer.

Scotland will face South Africa next summer. © SNS Group

Scotland will provide South Africa with their first test since the Springboks were crowned world champions.

Gregor Townsend's team will take on the 2019 World Cup winners in back-to-back matches on Saturdays July 4 and 11.

Both fixtures will take place in South Africa, with the time and venue to be announced.

Scotland will then travel to face the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time in 20 years on Saturday, July 18 at 8.35am UK time.

The news follows confirmation Scotland will host Argentina, Japan and the All Blacks in the 2020 Autumn Tests at Murrayfield later that year.

First up, though, is the Six Nations, which begins in February.

