  • STV
  • MySTV

John Barclay retires from international rugby after 76 Scotland caps

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Ex-captain reflects on 'privilege to wear the jersey' as he calls time on test career.

Try: John Barclay celebrates scoring against Australia in 2017
Try: John Barclay celebrates scoring against Australia in 2017 SNS Group

Former Scotland captain John Barclay has announced his retirement from international rugby.

The 33-year-old back row forward has called time on his cap career after 12 years and 76 appearances in dark blue.

Revealing his decision on Instagram, Barclay said: "This isn't an easy decision to make.

"Playing for Scotland is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication and undoubtedly one the best things I will achieve in my life. But for me and my family it feels like the right time.

"It has truly been a privilege to wear the jersey. Not many people can say they got to live their boyhood dream, but I was lucky enough to have that honour and it is something I am unbelievably proud of.

"To my family and friends for supporting me all over the world, a big thank you.

"Most importantly though, thank you to my wife for her support looking after our growing family when I have been away and for dealing with the inevitable ups and downs associated with playing international rugby.

"Not the end of my rugby journey, but the end of one chapter. Thanks for the memories."

Barclay will continue playing for his club, Edinburgh Rugby.

Born in Hong Kong and educated at Dollar Academy, Barclay made his professional debut for Glasgow Warriors in 2005 aged just 18.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5pZ2v9lEjQ/ | instagram

Two years later he won his first Scotland cap in the 2007 Rugby World Cup - a 40-0 defeat to New Zealand at Murrayfield.

As his international career went from strength-to-strength - forming one part of the 'Killer Bs' back row with Kelly Brown and Johnnie Beattie for Scotland - Barclay went on to make 148 appearances for Glasgow before leaving Warriors for Welsh side Scarlets in 2013.

He became a firm favourite in Llanelli, playing more than 100 times and was key part of the team's Pro 12 championship-winning side of 2017.

Barclay returned to Scotland in 2018 to join Edinburgh, but a ruptured Achilles prevented him from making his debut in the capital until March this year.

He then won a place in Gregor Townsend's squad for this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, starting two games and scoring a try on what would be his final appearance wearing the Thistle, a 61-0 victory over Russia in Shizuoka.

Reacting to the news, Edinburgh teammate George Taylor said: "It is sad to see such a good player retire from international rugby but he's has such a good career.

"He is a massive figure in Edinburgh. When I was growing up I was watching him on the TV so to have him around the club is fantastic.

"He leads very well, he is a great speaker and he is very good around the boys.

"It's good now that he can focus just in Edinburgh and keep giving some good performances for us."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.