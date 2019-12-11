Scotland winger Tommy Seymour announces international retirement

Glasgow Warriors back quits test arena as Scotland's fourth top try scorer of all time.

Score: Tommy Seymour touched down 20 tries for Scotland in 55 caps. SNS Group

Tommy Seymour has quit international rugby after six years playing for Scotland.

The 31-year-old said his 55 caps were his greatest honour as he exits the test match arena with 20 tries to his name.

In a statement, Seymour said: "The pride from wearing the thistle on my chest is one of the most powerful feelings I've experienced.

"It was in every way a dream come true and an amazing journey to share with friends, family and Scotland supporters.

"I have been fortunate enough to play with some of the greatest players this country has ever produced and even more fortunate that I have found friends for life.

"To my loving wife Kate, who held the fort through my many days and months away from home, thank you for being my rock through all the ups and downs that come with playing international sport."

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said Seymour could be proud of retiring with one of the best try-scoring rates for Scotland.

Townsend said: "His game was very well suited to the demands of Test rugby, as he had a high work-rate, world-class aerial skills and a very good awareness of when to get on to ball.

"When he got the opportunity to play regularly - first at Glasgow and then with Scotland - he went from strength to strength, adding elements to his game each season.

"He's been fantastic to work with and always gave everything for Scotland. We wish him well for the rest of his playing career with Glasgow."

Seymour was born in Nashville, Tennessee and had spells growing up in the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Northern Ireland.

Qualifying for Scotland through his Glasgwegian mother, Seymour moved to play for the Warriors in 2011 after a year at Ulster.

He made his Scotland debut in 2013 against South Africa in Nelspruit and played in the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups.

His 20 tries in dark blue place him fourth in the all-time list of Scotland scorers, behind Ian Smith and Tony Stanger (24) and Chris Paterson (22). Stuart Hogg is in fifth place on 19 tries.

Seymour's announcement comes a week after former Scotland captain John Barclay revealed he was retiring from international rugby.