  • STV
  • MySTV

Andy Murray gets 2017 off to winning start at Qatar Open

STV

The world number one beat Jeremy Chardy 6-0, 7-6 in the first round of the tournament.

Number one: Andy Murray got his year off to a winning start.
Number one: Andy Murray got his year off to a winning start. Mike Egerton / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Andy Murray celebrated his ascension to number one in the ATP world rankings and his knighting in the New Year's Honours list by beating Jeremy Chardy in the first round of the Qatar Open.

The 29-year-old Scot, who has been formally recognised by the Queen for his services to tennis and charity, brushed Chardy aside in a 20-minute first set before triumphing 6-0 7-6 (7/2) in Doha.

France's former Australian Open quarter-finalist had rallied to ensure a contest in the decider, but his poor performance on the return of serve led to his early elimination from the hard-court tournament.

At the end of a defining year in which he won his second Wimbledon title and another Olympic gold medal, Murray beat his fierce Serbian rival Novak Djokovic in London to conquer the ATP World Tour Finals for the first time and secure the year-end number one ranking.

Last week he recovered from an exhibition defeat to David Goffin in Abu Dhabi to beat world number three Milos Raonic in straight sets and he stepped up a gear - or two - on Tuesday night in Qatar.

Chardy, whose sole victory in nine prior meetings with Murray came at the 2012 Cincinnati Masters, was helpless to resist the Scot's serve in a lightning opening set.

The Pau-born world number 69 upset the match's momentum by breaking Murray in the first game of the second set and an improvement on his serve saw him reach 3-3 for only three double faults.

Chardy looked keen to force a third set and composed several thrilling rallies on his way to the tie-break, but ultimately Murray's tireless counter-punching and wide range of shots got him over the line.

Now Gerald Melzer lies in wait for the British number one. The Austrian left-hander, who defeated Paul-Henri Mathieu 6-7 (2/7) 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round, has never played Murray before.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.