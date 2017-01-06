Andy Murray to face Novak Djokovic in Qatar Open final

World number one beat Tomas Berdych in straight sets to reach first final of 2017.

Sir Andy Murray will take on Novak Djokovic in the Qatar Open final after beating Tomas Berdych in straight sets.

The world number one beat the Czech ace 6-3, 6-4 to set up a meeting with his great rival as both men look to claim the first piece of silverware of 2017.

Murray grabbed a crucial break in the fourth game and sealed the opening set with an ace as Berdych called for the trainer to attend to an ankle injury.

The Scot was in no mood to let his opponent off the hook and he duly made sure of victory to book his spot in the final.

Second seed Djokovic was made to sweat for his place in Saturday's showdown as he saved five match points to beat Fernando Verdasco 4-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3.