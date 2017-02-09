Roger Federer to play in Scotland at Andy Murray Live event

World number one and 18-time Grand Slam champion will take part in Glasgow charity match.

Roger Federer will play in Scotland for the first time as he takes on Andy Murray in a charity event in Glasgow later this year.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion will face the world number one at the city's SSE Hydro on November 7 to raise money for Unicef as well as local Scottish charity, Young People's Futures.

Last year's Andy Murray Live event raised more than£300,000. Tickets for the 2017 edition were due to go on sale to the public on Thursday.

Federer, 35, claimed the Australian Open title last month to add to his claim as the greatest male player of all time. He is due to face Murray in another charity event in Zurich in April as part of his fundraising work for education projects in Africa and Switzerland.

Murray's brother Jamie is also set to take part along with British tennis icon Tim Henman and veteran French Iranian player Mansour Bahrami.

Andy Murray said: "Last year was such a fantastic night and to raise over £300,000 for Unicef and Young People's Futures in our first year was amazing.

"This year is going to be even bigger and better and I am so pleased to be able to bring Roger to play in Scotland for the first time - he will get a chance to see for himself just how enthusiastic Scottish fans are, and what a great venue the SSE Hydro is.

"It is also important for me to be able support Unicef again this year and to help a different local charity as well."