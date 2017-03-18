Andy Murray pulls out of Miami Open with elbow injury

Tournament organisers issued a statement on behalf of the world number one.

Andy Murray: He will now turn his attention to the clay season. Press Association

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the upcoming Miami Open due to a right elbow injury.

The world number one had been set to play at the tournament after a disappointing second-round exit at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells last week.

He was beaten by qualifier Vasek Pospisil in straight sets, 6-4 7-6 (7-5).

Miami Open organisers announced Murray's withdrawal from the event, which begins on Monday, issuing a short statement from him.

It read: "Sadly, due to a right elbow injury, I won't be playing in Miami.

"Apologies to the fans, it's one of my favourite tournaments. The focus now is on getting ready for the clay season."

