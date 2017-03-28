Andy Murray to miss Davis Cup semi-final against France

The world number one is suffering from an elbow injury and will not take part.

Injury: Murray has been sidelined. SNS Group

Andy Murray has been ruled out of Great Britain's Davis Cup semi-final against France, it has been confirmed.

The world number one missed the Miami Open after suffering an elbow injury and is not fit to lead the Davis Cup team in Rouen.

Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot have been named by British captain Leon Smith to take on the French on indoor clay at the Kindarena.

The extent of Murray's injury has not been made public but his brother Jamie has said that he has suffered a "tear" in the joint. If serious, it could put his participation in the French Open in doubt.

Smith said that it was a significant blow going into the semi-final without the best player in the world but said that those he had chosen could still enjoy success.

"This is a team with significant Davis Cup experience now and these guys have all stepped up and delivered performances at the very top of the competition," he said. "Not having Andy in the side is obviously a big loss to our team but most importantly we all wish him well for a speedy recovery back to full health and fitness. I know that he would really want to be here with the rest of the team.

"Facing France in a Davis Cup tie is a tough test for any group of players and this Rouen quarter-final will be no exception.

"They have the strongest depth of squad by far out of any nation in the competition."