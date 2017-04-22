Brit tennis star Konta in tears as coach Nastase sent off

The Fed Cup tie in Constanta was suspended, with reports of Romania coach sent off the court.

Johanna Konta was left in tears. PA

The Fed Cup tie in Constanta was suspended, with reports of Romania coach Ilie Nastase being sent off the court and Great Britain's Johanna Konta left visibly upset.

The incident happened just a day after Nastase was criticised for his language in relation to Serena Williams' pregnancy.

It was reported from the court that the Romanian used abusive language while in the stands and the umpire was forced to make Nastase leave the court and making his way back to the changing rooms.

The 70-year-old former world number one was reportedly heard to say to the umpire: "What's your fing problem?". He then appeared to call Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong and Konta "fing bitches".

Nastase was sent off the court by tie referee Andreas Egli and, after taking a seat in the stands, was then escorted back to the locker room.

Konta had won the first set 6-2 against Sorana Cîrstea, the second game of the time after Simona Halep had defeated Heather Watson.

Romania's captain was unhappy after his comments were reported about Williams' baby, which is due in the autumn. "Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?," he was heard to say on Friday.

On Saturday morning before play started, Nastase stormed into the press centre at the Tenis Club IDU to seek out the British media.

Press Association Sport tennis correspondent Eleanor Crooks was the only member of the British media present in the press room at the time.

He said to Ms Crooks: "Why did you write that? You're stupid, you're stupid."