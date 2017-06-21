  • STV
Murray: Queen's shock won't help Wimbledon preparation

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Andy Murray said defeat to Jordan Thompson was 'a big blow' and 'not ideal' ahead of SW19.

Blow: Murray was rocked by defeat to Thompson.
Blow: Murray was rocked by defeat to Thompson. SNS Group

Andy Murray has admitted his surprise defeat to Jordan Thompson in the first round of the Aegon Championship at Queen's has damaged his hopes of victory at Wimbledon.

Thompson only took his place in the first round at Queen's after Aljaz Bedene pulled out with injury. But the player ranked 90th in the world lifted his game to defeat Murray 7-6 (7/4) 6-2.

Murray's 2017 form has been troubling. His Wimbledon triumphs in 2013 and 2016 both came after he had won Queen's. He said his failure there this year was a worry but did not mean he would struggle at the All England Club. 

"It's a big blow, for sure," Murray said. "Obviously this tournament has given me great preparation in the past and when I have done well here, Wimbledon has tended to go pretty well, too.

"It's not ideal, obviously, but guys have in the past also gone into Wimbledon having not won lots of matches.

"Novak (Djokovic) a number of times hasn't played any warm-up tournaments and played very well there. It has happened in the past where guys haven't done well and they've gone on to do well at Wimbledon.

"There is no guarantees that I won't do well at Wimbledon but it certainly would have helped to have had more matches."

Murray will now consider playing exhibition matches to prepare for Wimbledon and said he could still turn his form around.

"I do think that a lot can change in a short period of time," he said.

"Everything was a lot better in practice. Today's match was not good but I was much better in practice.

"If I play like that, I certainly won't win Wimbledon but I can play better than that."

