Tennis player Dan Evans confirms positive cocaine test

Evans, ranked third in the UK and 50th in the world, says he 'made a mistake'.

Dan Evans said the failed test 'has been an extremely sad and humbling experience'. PA

British tennis star Dan Evans has revealed he failed a drugs test in April after testing positive for cocaine.

Evans, who is currently ranked third in the UK men's rankings and 50th in the world, said: "I made a mistake and I must face up to it."

The 27-year-old, who played a key role in Britain's victorious 2015 Davis Cup campaign, announced the failed test at a news conference at Queen's Club in London.

He said his taking of the drug was "out of competition and completely unrelated to tennis".

Dan Evans, far right, was part of the British team that won the Davis Cup in 2015. PA

Evans said: "I was notified a few days ago that I failed a drugs test in April where I tested positive for cocaine. It is really important for you to know that this was taken out of competition and completely unrelated to tennis.

"I do not condone for one second to anyone that this was acceptable behaviour. I have let a lot of people down. My family, my coach, my team, sponsors, British tennis and my fans."

Evans earned a reputation as the bad boy of British tennis earlier in his career that saw him lose LTA funding because of poor behaviour and questions over his commitment to the sport.

His efforts to turn that around saw him enjoy a meteoric rise through the world rankings to a career-high 41 in March having been ranked in the low 700s in 2015.

Dan Evans' meteoric rise in the rankings earned him matches against the tennis elite. PA

Evans delivered his best Grand Slam performance at this year's Australian Open, reaching the fourth round, raising home hopes of a good run at Wimbledon.

He pulled out of an event at Surbiton due to a calf injury earlier this month before withdrawing from pre-Wimbledon tournaments in Nottingham, London and Eastbourne.

"I can only deeply apologise from the bottom of my heart," Evans added at the news conference.

"This has been an extremely sad and humbling experience."