Andy Murray's Wimbledon preparations disrupted by injury

Problems: World number one is still unable to play. PA

Andy Murray's Wimbledon build-up has been further disrupted after had to pull out of a planned exhibition match.

He said: "Sadly, I won't be ready to play at The Hurlingham tomorrow, my hip is still sore and I need to rest it today and likely tomorrow."

The 30-year-old is preparing to defend his title at Wimbledon and had to rethink his build-up after a shock defeat in his first match at Queen's.

He then pulled out of an exhibition match against Lucas Pouille on Tuesday with a sore hip and has still not recovered.

The Scot has suffered from inconsistent form throughout 2017 so far. He was defeated in the fourth round of the Australian Open but, after ups and downs, including a month on the sidelines with an elbow injury, he reached the semi-finals of the French Open.

The draw for the Wimbledon Championships takes place on Friday.