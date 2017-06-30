Andy Murray learns potential route to Wimbledon final 

The draw for the championships has been made and danger lurks for the world number one.

Challenge: Murray has a title to defend. SNS Group

Andy Murray has learned his potential route to the Wimbledon final as he prepares to defend his title at SW19.

The Scot has struggled for form and fitness recently, being knocked out of Queen's in the first round and then withdrawing from two exhibition matches with a hip injury.

The draw for Wimbledon was made on Friday morning and the opening round pits Murray against a qualifier or a lucky loser.

Round two could see him play Dustin Brown, who knocked Rafa Nadal out two years ago, and progress to the third round may see him face Fabio Fognini.

Potential danger lurks in round four where Australian Nick Kyrgios may lie in Murray's path and should he reach the quarter finals Stan Wawrinka is a potential opponent.

Murray's side of the draw would then see Nadal as the most likely opponent standing between the world number one and a place in the final.

The Scot's coach Ivan Lendl played down concerns about Murray's readiness for the event, saying that he had more practice than before the French Open, where he reached the semi-finals.

"I just felt that he hadn't hit enough balls as opposed to here, where he has hit enough balls," said Lendl. "My feeling was that he was not picking the right shot because he hadn't played enough and that he didn't have the safety of saying: 'OK, I can hit this shot 15 times in a row if I have to' and that all comes from competition.

"I thought he was a couple of points away from the Paris final actually."