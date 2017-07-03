Andy Murray looks to prove fitness as Wimbledon begins

The world number one will open the tournament on Monday afternoon.

Practice: Andy Murray in training for Wimbledon. PA

Andy Murray will look to prove he is fighting fit for a long Wimbledon campaign when he takes to the court on Monday.

As the defending champion, Murray has the traditional honour of opening proceedings on Centre Court against Russian Alexander Bublik.

Murray gave a positive fitness update after a hip problem forced him out of two days of training and cast doubt over whether he would be able to compete in this year's competition.

Murray continued to limp during practice sessions over the weekend but insisted he is fit enough to last the whole tournament.

He said: "I'll be fine to play the event and play seven matches. Things can happen, obviously, when you're playing. But if I feel like I am now I'd be delighted and have no issues getting through."

Murray revealed he has suffered with hip problems since he was very young, adding: "It's not something new to me. It's just been very sore the last few weeks.

"It was giving me quite a lot of trouble moving to certain shots and getting into certain positions. So that was why I needed to take the break, to try and give it a chance to settle down."