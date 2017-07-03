Andy Murray eases into second round at Wimbledon

The world number one beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Andy Murray during his match against Alexander Bublik on day one of the Wimbledon Championships. PA

Andy Murray's Wimbledon prospects look a whole lot brighter after a confident first round win over Alexander Bublik.

The build-up to the defence of Murray's title had been dominated by concerns over a hip injury and the world number one's poor form in 2017.

But the Murray who lost so woefully to Jordan Thompson in the opening round at Queen's Club three weeks ago was nowhere to be seen.

He continued to limp between points, as he had since resuming practice on Friday, but movement was just one of the things he did well in a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

The defending champion was met by a roar from the Centre Court crowd and needed just 29 minutes to clinch the first set 6-1.

Kazakh Bublik, a lucky loser ranked 134, has an unorthodox style but that played into the hands of Murray, who was untroubled after saving two break points in the opening game.

The 20-year-old rap fan, with plenty of swagger, is known for his drop shots and 'tweeners' but he found himself up against the master of variety.

Murray broke serve early again in the second set before Bublik halted a run of seven games in a row.

There were a few errors from the Scot and Bublik fought hard to stay in contention.

He got his reward with three break points as Murray served for the set but the top seed saved them all and then denied Bublik a fourth with a sumptuous forehand pass.

Bublik could only shake his head and applaud, and a forehand into the net from the Kazakh on the next point gave Murray the set 6-4.

Two more double faults from Bublik - taking his total to 11 - gave Murray another break of serve in the opening game of the third set before light rain stopped play.

The court was briefly covered before play resumed but, after one service hold from Murray, it began to rain more heavily and the players went off again.

With the rain forecast to clear quickly, the decision was made not to use the roof.

The rain soon cleared and Murray wasted no time on the resumption in completing his victory.

The world number one broke serve for the second time in the set to move 5-2 ahead and a final forehand gave him the win in an hour and 44 minutes.

In the second round Murray will face another unorthodox player in German-Jamaican Dustin Brown, who defeated Joao Sousa.