Andy Murray's title defence continues on Centre Court

The world number one will play second on the tennis tournament's famous centre court.

Murray: The Scot will take on Dustin Brown. SNS Group

Andy Murray continues the defence of his Wimbledon crown on Wednesday as he plays Dustin Brown on Centre Court.

The world number one is scheduled to play second on the tennis tournament's famous court, after fellow Briton Johanna Konta.

Murray will have his work cut out for him in the second round against Brown, an unpredictable player who knocked out Rafael Nadal at SW19 two years ago.

The Spanish player and French Open champion is third up on Centre Court, where he plays Donald Young.

Heather Watson and Aljaz Bedene are also in play on Wednesday, on Number Two Court and Number Three Court respectively.

The four British players, plus Kyle Edmund, who won his first round match on Tuesday, make it Britain's best second-round showing at SW19 since 2012.

Doubles matches are also scheduled to start tomorrow, with British pairing Marcus Willis and Jay Clarke up to play last on Court eight.

Willis was the breakout story of last year's Championships, after making it through qualifying and the first round to play Roger Federer on Centre Court.

The Met Office forecast for the All England Club shows Wednesday to be a scorcher of a day.

Spectators eating strawberries and cream on Henman Hill can expect the mercury to hit highs of 27C (81F) by late afternoon