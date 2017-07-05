Andy Murray books place in third round of Wimbledon

The world number one eased past Germany's Dustin Brown 6-3 6-2 6-2 in London.

Andy Murray booked his place in the third round of the tournament. PA

Defending champion Andy Murray has beaten Germany's Dustin Brown 6-3 6-2 6-2 in the second round at Wimbledon.

After the tension of Johanna Konta's epic victory over Donna Vekic, this was entertainment of a different sort for the Centre Court crowd.

Brown, dreadlocks flapping wildly as he charged to the net, gave Murray's dodgy right hip a thorough examination with a succession of drop shots, volleys and lobs.

But a double fault gave Murray the only break of serve in the eighth game as the Scot looked to maintain his record of always having reached the third round.

Brown famously knocked Rafael Nadal out of Wimbledon at the same stage two years ago, while his countryman Mischa Zverev serve-volleyed his way to a shock victory over Murray at the Australian Open in January.

But Centre Court is Murray's stage and the world number one was not allowing himself to be bullied.

He found some magic of his own in the fifth game of the second set, drawing a thumbs-up from Brown with a backhand pass threaded down the line and then applause for a lob onto the baseline.

In four of the best points seen at Wimbledon so far, Brown responded with a half-volley winner off his toes and a fine angled volley.

The problem for Brown, though, was he followed up by dumping a forehand into the net and missing a volley as Murray broke for 3-2.

The Scot was just far too consistent, and he broke again after somehow returning a Brown smash from point-blank range. Murray served out the set 6-2 to move within one set of the last 32.

The belief had gone out of Brown's game and he was unable to put up any real resistance in the third set.

He at least forced Murray to serve it out but that proved no problem for the top seed, who finished with a rather generous tally of 31 winners and five unforced errors.

Murray will play flashy Italian Fabio Fognini on Friday for a place in the fourth round.

The world number one's 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory over Brown meant success for all four home singles players on Wednesday, with Murray joining Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and Aljaz Bedene.

It is the first time in 20 years that Britain has four players into the third round of the singles, and Kyle Edmund could make that five when he takes on Gael Monfils on Thursday.