Andy Murray marches on to Wimbledon quarter-finals

Benoit Paire proved an awkward opponent for the Scot at times during encounter.

Wimbledon: Murray will face Sam Querrey in next round. SNS

Defending champion Andy Murray is through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals after coming through an awkward encounter with Benoit Paire.

The Scot's serve was broken three times by his French opponent but each time he rallied to eventually secure a 7-6 (7/1) 6-4 6-4 victory.

Murray twice recovered from a break down to win the opening set on a tie-break.

The win means Great Britain has home representation in the men's and women's quarter-finals for the first time in 44 years after Johanna Konta triumphed over Caroline Garcia.

Murray is just the third player in the Open era, after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer, to reach ten consecutive quarter-finals at a single grand slam.

But this was not Murray at his best and questions remain about his fitness, despite his attempts to play down any concern over a hip problem.

A limp Paire service game in the second gave Murray an immediate break but he was pegged back at 3-3 and saved four break points before clinching the set.

The world number one limped at times and argued with the umpire as he struggled to find his timing.

He grabbed the crucial break at 4-4 in the third set, however, before serving out to seal his passage into the last eight.

Murray will meet the American Sam Querrey, who came through the battle of the big servers in five sets against South Africa's Kevin Anderson on Monday.