Andy Murray 'used to eat pizza before Wimbledon matches'

STV

The world number one says he has come a 'pretty long way' since his early days at SW19.

Andy Murray: World number one is through to quarter finals at Wimbledon. SNS

Andy Murray said he has come a "pretty long way" from his early days at Wimbledon, when he would eat pizza before facing some of the best players in the world.

The 30-year-old said he was "very naive" about his diet and not aware of how "big a deal" the tournament was.

The world number one revealed he used to stay in a basement of a nearby house with his mother Judy, brother Jamie and now-wife Kim, and would walk to the All England Lawn Tennis Club before matches.

Murray, who powered through to his tenth Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday, told the BBC: "When I first played at Wimbledon I ate pizza before my matches and was staying in someone's basement so I've come a pretty long way."

The British tennis star began as a junior at Wimbledon in 2004 before playing as a senior for the first time in 2005.

Murray said of his early days at the tournament: "Of course I knew it was important but in truth I was not really aware of how big a deal Wimbledon was and how much focus there was on this event.

"I was so young, I just wasn't aware of it. I'd been playing tiny events just a few weeks before that.

"And, yes, I was enjoying pizza for dinner before facing some of the best players in the world."

He added: "I do remember fairly clearly that I didn't eat well. With things like diet, we just didn't know any better and I was very naive."

Murray joked he would be avoiding pizza ahead of Wednesday's clash with American Sam Querrey.

