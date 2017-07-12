I don't deserve to stay number one, says Andy Murray

The Scot is on the verge of losing his status as the world's best tennis player.

Andy Murray: PA

Andy Murray says he does not deserve to maintain his title as the world's best tennis player after the year he has had.

The Scot failed to defend his Wimbledon title when he was knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-finals, losing 3-6 6-4 6-7 (4/7) 6-1 6-1 to Sam Querrey.

He was visibly struggling with his ongoing hip injury on Centre Court as the American came from behind to progress.

Murray is now on the brink of losing his world number one status after his early exit.

The rankings work on a 12-month rolling system, meaning he was defending the maximum 2000 points after his Wimbledon title win last year.

He had to win the trophy again if he was to remain on his pre-tournament total of 9390.

Novak Djokovic is now on course to take the top spot and will do so if he wins the competition following Murray and Rafa Nadal's exits prior to the semi-finals.

"It was going to happen at some stage," he said. "I don't think anyone has stayed at number one their whole career.

"It always comes to an end and I haven't played well enough this year to deserve to stay there for much longer.

"If it doesn't happen by the end of this tournament it will happen by the end of the US Open. That's fine. I would rather be ranked number one but I go away now to try and find a way to get back there."