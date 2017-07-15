Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett retain Wimbledon title

They were down in the first set but managed to pull back a victory.

Champion: The pair won the wheelchair men's doubles final. PA

Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have won the wheelchair men's doubles final at Wimbledon.

The pair lost the first set 6-7(5) to France's Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer, but they came back to win the next two 7-5 7-6(3).

The crowd jumped to their feet and shouted for the pair, who won the doubles title last year too.

West Dunbartonshire born Reid, 25, said: "Look at this crowd, listen to it. You guys are amazing.

"I have been playing wheelchair tennis now for 12 years and never once did I think we would fill a stadium out in Wimbledon like this.

"Especially as the women's singles final was happening on Centre Court, we had all you guys watching us, supporting us, so hope you enjoyed the match."

