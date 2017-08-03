Hip injury sees Andy Murray withdraw from Rogers Cup

Announcement casts further doubt on the world number one's fitness for the US Open.

Andy Murray: Injury flared up at Wimbledon (file pic). PA

Andy Murray has withdrawn from next week's Rogers Cup in Montreal as he continues to recover from a hip injury.

The world number one, who has been in rehabilitation from the problem that ruined his Wimbledon campaign, announced on Thursday his fitness was still not at the required level for competitive play.

He said on the tournament's official website: "I am sad to be missing the tournament in Montreal because I have many great memories from my time in Canada.

"I am doing everything I can to return as quickly as possible."

His withdrawal casts further doubt on his fitness for the US Open, which begins on August 28.

Murray went into last month's tournament at SW19 carrying a hip problem and it was doubtful whether he would be fit enough to defend the title he won in 2016.

He was visibly limping through games, but looked to be coping until his quarter-final with Sam Querrey.

After taking the third set on a tie-break, Murray's body gave up on him and the American raced through the final two sets, with the Scot hardly able to move.

A leading hip surgeon said after his exit that he would be 50-50 to make Flushing Meadows, but hopes were raised after he posted a video of himself on Instagram tentatively hitting a ball against a wall.

It is the second year in a row Murray has pulled out of the Masters 1000 event in Canada - alternated each year between Montreal and Toronto - after missing it last year in preparation for the Olympic Games.

Tournament director Eugene Lapierre said: "We would have liked for Andy to be able to defend his title that he won here in 2015, but we wish him a very speedy recovery."