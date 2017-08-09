Murray targets US Open after Cincinnati Masters call-off

World number one withdraws from next week's tournament with ongoing hip problems.

Andy Murray: Scot has not played since Wimbledon exit. SNS Group

Andy Murray has withdrawn from next week's Cincinnati Masters as he continues to recover from a hip injury.

The Scot has not played since limping out of Wimbledon at the quarter-finals stage in early July.

Murray, 30, said he remained hopeful of recovering in time for the US Open, which starts on August 28.

He is now certain to lose his world number one ranking to either Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal before the final Grand Slam of the year.

He said: "Unfortunately I won't be playing in Cincinnati as I continue my recovery.

"I'm continuing to work hard on the court with the aim of being in New York."