How Andy Murray has fared at the US Open over the years

Ahead of Friday's draw, we look at the Scot's record at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Flushing Meadows: Andy Murray in action at the US Open in New York. SNS

Andy Murray has won his race to be fit for the last tennis Grand Slam of the year and goes into Friday's draw looking to add to his 2012 title at the US Open.

After winning the junior crown in 2004, the Scot has experienced the full range of emotions in New York from the embarrassment of early exits to the glory of lifting the famous trophy.

Here we look back at how Murray has fared over his career on the Flushing Meadows hard courts.

2004 - Junior champion

Talent: Tennis sensation Andy celebrates winning the boys' US Open with mother Judy Murray. Press Association

Widely tipped for success from a young age, Murray's talent was confirmed in September 2004 when he won the Junior US Open.

He became Britain's first boys' champion in New York when he defeated Sergiy Stakhovsky 6-4 6-2.

2005 - Second round

The Scot received a wildcard entry in 2005 to participate in his first senior US Open.

He recovered from two sets down and the ignominy of emptying the contents of his stomach on court in the first round to beat Andrei Pavel in his first five-set match.

But he lost out in another five-set tug of war with Arnaud Clement next time out.

Murray came from two sets down to level but was whitewashed 6-0 in the final set as the Frenchman's experience told.

2006 - Fourth round

One year on, Murray dispelled questions about his stamina when he outgunned Chilean Fernando Gonzalez after recovering from two sets to one down.

The young Scot's impressive run came to a shuddering halt in the fourth round, however, as Russian Nikolay Davydenko won in four sets in a rain-interrupted contest.

Practice: Murray with coach Brad Gilbert. SNS

2007 - Third round

Murray, the 19th seed, suffered a disappointing defeat in the third round in 2007, going down in four sets to Korean Hyung-Taik Lee.

Under the grandstand show court floodlights, the Scot was beaten 6-3 6-3 2-6 7-5 by a man 11 years his senior.

2008 - Runner-up

Murray marched all the way to his first Grand Slam final in 2008, beating Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals, only to be stopped in his tracks by the imperious Roger Federer in the final.

Federer defeated the Scot 6-2 7-5 6-2 to claim his fifth consecutive title at Flushing Meadows.

2009 - Fourth round

Stretched: Murray in action at the 2009 US Open. Press Association

Murray failed to build on his appearance in the 2008 final the following year, crashing out at the fourth round stage in 2009 to Marian Cilic.

Hampered by a wrist injury, he struggled to deal with the giant Croatian's booming serve and lost in straight sets.

2010 - Third round

Murray was outclassed by Federer's Swiss compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the third round as injury once again seemed to take its toll on the unforgiving New York hard courts.

Leading by a set and 5-3 up in the second, Murray's game fell apart, with Wawrinka winning in four sets.

2011 - Semi-final heartache

Frustration: Murray toils against Rafael Nadal Press Association

Murray suffered semi-final heartache in 2011, losing out to Rafael Nadal in the semi-final.

The British number one was no match for the Spanish left-hander in the first two sets and despite rallying in the third, he wilted again in the fourth to lose 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-3 in three hours and 24 minutes.

2012 - Winner

Golden: Murray is met by a hero's welcome in Dunblane after adding the US Open title to Olympic gold in 2012. SNS

Just weeks after winning Olympic gold at London 2012, Murray ended Britain's 76-year wait for a male Grand Slam singles champion with an epic victory over Novak Djokovic in the US Open final.

The 25-year-old emulated Fred Perry's achievement from 1936, winning a pulsating five set clash in the Arthur Ashes Stadium 7-6 (12-10) 7-5 2-6 3-6 6-2 that lasted just under 5 hours.

Inspiration for the win perhaps came from an impromptu meeting with Scottish royalty Sir Sean Connery and Sir Alex Ferguson, who gatecrashed Murray's press conference after his semi-final win over Tomas Berdych.

2013 - Quarter-final

Murray's US Open title defence ended in a whimper as Wawrinka once again outplayed him at Flushing Meadows.

Having struggled for form since winning Wimbledon earlier in the year, the reigning champion bowed out in a straight sets defeat.

2014 - Quarter-final

In a rematch of the 2012 final, Murray faced world number one Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals in a gruelling encounter.

Murray matched the Serbian blow-for-blow during the opening two sets but tired in the third and went on to lose in four as his challenge faded.

2015 - Fourth round

Battling: Murray was unable to prevent defeat to Kevin Anderson in the last 16. SNS

Murray suffered a shock defeat in 2015 as he was outgunned by Kevin Anderson.

South African Anderson played superbly, while Murray cut a frustrated figure throughout and was unable to prevent a 7-6 6-3 6-7 7-6 defeat.

2016 - Quarter-final

Kei Nishikori gained revenge on Murray for his semi-final loss at the Olympic Games with a five-set win in the US Open quarter-finals last year.

Murray led two sets to one but fell away, losing the last two sets as he went down 1-6 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-5 to the Japanese star.