Murray avoids potential Federer semi-final in US Open

The Scot takes on American Tennys Sandgren in the first round at Flushing Meadows.

Andy Murray: Murray is seeded second for this year's US Open. SNS

Andy Murray will face American Tennys Sandgren in the first round of the US Open.

The Scot, seeded second in New York, has also avoided the prospect of a semi-final clash with Roger Federer after the Swiss star was pitted in Rafael Nadal's half of the draw.

Sandgren, 26, won a spot in the grand slam after Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka withdrew.

Murray, who was victorious in New York in 2012, has won his race to be fit for the final grand slam of the year after recovering from the hip injury that wrecked his Wimbledon campaign.

He has experienced mixed fortunes at Flushing Meadows since winning the junior crown in 2004, appearing in the final on two occasions.

The 30-year-old lost in straight sets to Federer in the 2008 final before prevailing in just under five hours against Novak Djokovic in 2012.

In the women's draw 2006 champion Maria Sharpova takes on Simona Halep in the first round after receiving a wildcard entry.