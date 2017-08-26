Hip injury forces Andy Murray to pull out of US Open

The 30-year-old said he was 'too sore' to win the tournament, which begins on Monday.

Andy Murray: The Scot has struggled with a hip injury. SNS Group

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the US Open after failing to recover from a hip injury.

The 30-year-old had travelled to New York and hoped to take part in the final Grand Slam of the year, which gets under way on Monday.

Murray, who won the US Open in 2012, hasn't played since Wimbledon in July after limping out in the quarter-finals.

The Scot said: "It's too sore for me to win the tournament and ultimately that's what I was here to try and do."

Asked if he intended to play again in 2017, Murray added: "I'll decide on that in the next few days."