Andy Murray confirms he is unlikely to play again in 2017

The world number three has been struggling with a hip injury this year.

Andy Murray will not be back in action until 2018 at the earliest. Jonathan Brady / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Andy Murray has announced he is unlikely to play again in 2017 due to an ongoing hip injury.

The 30-year-old from Dunblane has been struggling with the problem this year and confirmed it is in his best interest to rest until 2018.

Murray limped out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals this year and the problem then forced him to withdraw from both the Rogers Cup and US Open.

When announcing he would not take part in America he said he would soon decide on whether he would play again this year.

In an announcement on Tuesday morning, Murray confirmed what fans were fearing.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events to finish the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months," he said.

"Having consulted with a number of leading hip specialists over the last week, along with my own team, we have decided that this is the best decision for my long-term future.

"Although this has been a frustrating year on court for many reasons, I'm confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season.

"I will be beginning my 2018 season in Brisbane in preparation for the Australian Open and I'm look forward playing in Glasgow later this year against Roger for UNICEF UK and Sunny-sid3up.

"I have a fantastic team working alongside me to help me through this process and appreciate the support from them and all of my fans over this difficult period."

Murray, who was knighted at the start of the year, held the number one title until last month. He is currently number three in the world.