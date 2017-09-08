Jamie Murray reaches the US Open mixed doubles final

The Scot and his partner Martina Hingis won in straight sets on Friday night.

Jamie Murray: The Scot has reached the US Open mixed doubles final with partner Martina Hingis SNS Group

Jamie Murray and partner Martina Hingis will contest the US Open mixed doubles final after winning their semi-final in straight sets.

Four-time Grand Slam doubles winner Murray and former world number one Hingis won 6-4 7-6 against Coco Vandeweghe and Horia Tecau to book their place in Saturday's final and continue their quest for back-to-back Grand Slams, having lifted the Wimbledon crown in the summer.

New Zealander Michael Venus and Taiwan's Hao-Ching Chan stand in their way.

Victory would provide a boost for the Murrays after Jamie's younger brother Andy was forced to withdraw from the New York tournament due to a recurring hip injury.