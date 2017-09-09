Jamie Murray triumphs in US Open mixed doubles final

The Scot and doubles partner Martina Hingis won their second consecutive slam final.

Success: Murray has won his fifth Grand Slam title. Press Association

Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis have won the US Open mixed doubles title, defeating Michael Venus and Chan Hao-ching 6-1 4-6 10-8 at Flushing Meadow.

The victory was the duo's second consecutive Grand Slam title, following their Wimbledon success earlier this year.

Having cruised through the first set, Murray and Hingis found themselves in a battle after being pegged back in the second and forced to a tie-break in the third.

For Murray, the win brought the fifth major title of his doubles career. The Scot has won two in men doubles and three in mixed.

With the most recent two coming alongside former women's number one Hingis, he paid tribute to her and said he was keen to keep the partnership going.

"She's an amazing player, she's had such a great career," he said.

"It's been a lot of fun, we've won a lot of close tennis.

"It just shows how fine the margins are. Hopefully we play more."



