She says her son will benefit from an extended layoff after facing a gruelling schedule.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5575892336001-judy-murray-andy-will-come-back-stronger-after-break.jpg" />

Andy Murray will benefit from an extended layoff after a gruelling two-year schedule took its toll on both body and mind, his mum Judy said.

The former world number one pulled out of the US Open two days before the first round after failing to recover from a hip injury that has plagued his season, before confirming he would take the rest of the year off from competitive action in order to heal up.

Murray will take on Roger Federer in an exhibition match in Glasgow in November, but is targeting January's Australia Open for his competitive return.

While accepting being sidelined is hugely frustrating for her son, Judy believes it could well be a blessing in disguise such was the wear-and-tear caused by his quest to reach the top of the rankings.

She said: "He's doing everything he can to recover from the injury and is very much looking forward to playing in November.

"It's frustrating for any athlete but there have been so many advances in recent years in sports science and sports medicine that you really can get the best advice and can find exactly what it is you are dealing with.

"A lot of it is about rest as well, the last two years have been incredibly tough for him.

"Firstly, in 2015 trying to win the Davis Cup on top of staying in the top two or three, and then in 2016 that huge run he went on to try and get to world number one.

"It took a lot out of his body and probably took a lot out of him mentally as well, so I don't think it will do him any harm to have an extended break."